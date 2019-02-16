Register
16:01 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Feb. 5, 2019, satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows a missile on a launch pad and activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province

    US 'Possibly' Sabotaging Iran's Satellite Launches Amid Failed 2nd Try - Zarif

    © AP Photo / DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 110

    The comments arrived on the heels of Mike Pence’s outspoken remarks at a Middle East symposium in Poland, where he dwelled on Iran plotting “a new Holocaust”. Days earlier, a satellite image emerged sporting an empty launch pad and a burn mark on it at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran's Semnan Province.

    In an interview with NBC on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed out that it was “quite possible” that the United States was sabotaging his country’s space programme thinking it contributes to the development of ballistic missiles on Iranian soil. He also confirmed that Tehran had gone ahead with a second satellite launch earlier this month despite Washington’s stance on it.

    This confirmed assumptions made by Colorado-based company Digital Globe, which published images showing that rockets previously spotted at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre were gone, while the launch pad featured burn marks.

    The launch of Soyuz-FG carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-09 manned spacecraft from the launch table of launch pad No.1, Gagarin's Start, at Baikonur space center
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    NASA Associate Administrator to Travel to Baikonur for Soyuz MS-12 Launch

    “We don’t know yet”, he said. “We need to look into it very carefully”, Zarif commented on the possible sabotage campaign, adding that Tehran is now “looking into the specifics” of it in the wake of a recent report in The New York Times. The outlet cited current and former US officials as saying that the Trump administration had stepped up a George W. bush-initiated programme to sabotage the Islamic Republic’s space and missile programme.

     “I’m not saying President Trump’s administration, I’m saying people in President Trump’s administration are trying to create the same eventuality and I believe they will fail”, Zarif said. He expressed hope that “some sense will prevail”, adding that citizens will shortly learn that it’s “suicidal to engage in a war with Iran”.

    In the interview Zarif also suggested the “same gang” that kick-started the 2003 Iraq War were “at it again” by calling for a military confrontation with Iran, thereby referring to a recent US-led conference on the Middle East hosted by Poland, where Mike Pence blasted Iran for plotting “a new Holocaust” by opposing Israel and its policies and pursuing its own regional interests in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. Pence has demanded that the country’s NATO allies stick to their allegiance and drop the nuclear deal with Iran and join efforts with the US.

    In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 photo, UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags, at the site where Israeli excavators are working, near the southern border village of Mays al-Jabal, Lebanon
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Hezbollah Warns: 'If Israel Wants to Launch a War, We are Ready'

    Meanwhile, this February marks the 40th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, and it is during the last winter month that Iran traditionally demonstrates its achievements in space, reiterating that it does not seek nukes, in line with a UNSC resolution banning Iran from any activity related to building missiles carrying nuclear warheads. Over the past decade, Iran has more than once caused US anger by advancing its space programme: it has sent a number of short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

    READ MORE: Israeli PM's Office Reportedly Releases VIDEO of Arab Ministers Slamming Iran

    In May 2018, President Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iranian P5+1 nuclear deal (JCPOA) and introduced crippling sanctions against Tehran and Iranian businesses, thereby prompting the landmark agreement's other signatories to engage in negotiations to try to save it.

    Related:

    Iran: 40 Years of Resistance
    JCPOA Doomed? US Could Use All Tools to Push EU Out of Iran Nuclear Deal - Prof
    US Envoy Elliot Abrams Threatens Reporter For Asking About Iran-Contra (VIDEO)
    Israeli PM’s Office Reportedly Releases VIDEO of Arab Ministers Slamming Iran
    Tags:
    space, nuclear arsenal, nuclear, missile, launch pad, launch, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse