Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians

Iran's enemies want to create divisions among the country’s ethnic groups, Hassan Rouhani stated in a public speech in southern Iran, broadcast live on state TV.
According to Rouhani, Tehran wants to establish close ties with all countries in the Middle East, where, the president stated, Iran has been involved in proxy wars with Saudi Arabia for decades.
"Iran is ready to work with regional states to preserve security in the Middle East… Our enemies, America and Israel, want to create division among Iranians… We will not succumb to pressure from America and Israel", Rouhani said in a public speech in southern Iran, broadcast live on state TV.
On 16 February, US Vice President Mike Pence reemphasised Washington's stance on Tehran, calling Iran the "leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world". He further asked European countries to "stop undermining the US sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.