20:05 GMT +309 February 2019
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) join forces to fight Daesh* group militants

    Up to 50 Senior Daesh Fighters From UK Set to Fight to the End – Report

    The terrorist group has been rapidly losing territory over the last two years under pressure from Russian and Syrian forces, as well as the US and its allies. It also allegedly faces internal disputes, with some of the group’s fighters having attempted to kill Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to The Guardian.

    Despite the Daesh* terrorist group's territory in Syria continuing to shrink, many of its members are refusing to give up and clinging to the remaining sliver of land that they have under their control. Many of the hard-core Daesh* members who have decided to stay to make a last stand are foreign fighters, who went to Syria and Iraq in 2014-2016, with up to 50 of them being British citizens, the Daily Star reported.

    READ MORE: US-Backed SDF Launches Op to Clear Last Daesh-Held Pockets in Syria — Reports

    The British newspaper further wrote, citing sources in the YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units], that a total of around 500 high-ranking Daesh* militants remain in Deir ez-Zor to pick up the fight with Kurdish and Syrian forces. According to the estimates of several YPG fighters, clearing the territory of Daesh* remnants could take from several days up to several weeks to carry out.

    "The time to negotiate and play around with these terrorists is over. They need to give up or they die", an anonymous YPG commander reportedly said.

    Indian Shiite Muslim demonstrators burn an effigy of the Islamic State group (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a protest in New Delhi on June 9, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Prakash SINGH
    Daesh Leader Barely Escapes Death as His Foreign Fighters Turn on Him – Report

    However, the mop-up operations are complicated by citizens fleeing from areas occupied by the terrorist group. One Kurdish fighter told the Daily Star that "hundreds" are fleeing every day, with most of them being "Daesh* wives".

    In addition to the continual series of defeats by Kurdish and government forces, Daesh* is reportedly also suffering from internal squabbles. The Guardian reported on February 8, citing anonymous intelligence sources, that the leader of the terrorist organisation, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had survived an assassination attempt on 10 January in a village near Hajin. The attack was allegedly part of an unsuccessful coup organised veteran foreign fighter Abu Muath al-Jazairi, who now has a bounty on his head.

    Over the course of the last two years, Daesh* has lost most of its territory in Syria and Iraq, which it gained during its rapid expansion in 2014-2016. The group has been forced to resort to hunkering down in hideouts located in the remaining territories under its control.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Likely to Announce Retaking 100% of Daesh Caliphate Next Week

    In December 2017, Iraq officially declared the end of the war against Daesh*. One year later, US President Donald Trump followed suit and announced the withdrawal of American troops from Syria, noting that its remnants could be cleared out by regional forces.

    Turkey and Damascus are still planning to conduct military operations against the remaining terrorist forces in Syria.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia 

    foreign fighters, militants, Daesh, United Kingdom, Syria
