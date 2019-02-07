Register
07 February 2019
    President Donald Trump making a point during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans on 14 January 2019

    Trump Says US Likely to Announce Retaking 100% of Daesh Caliphate Next Week

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    0 12

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will likely announce next week that all of the Daesh* terrorist group caliphate has been retaken in Syria and Iraq, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

    "It should be formally announced, sometime probably next week, that we'll have 100 percent of the caliphate," Trump said during his remarks at a ministerial meeting of US-led coalition member states.

    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.
    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    US Senate Votes to Expand Sanctions on Syria, Condemns Troop Withdrawal Call
    Earlier, US President said during his second State of the Union address that  It is time to return US troops deployed in Syria back home.

    READ MORE: MSNBC Reporter Thinks US Troops in Syria Are Fighting Assad, not Daesh (VIDEO)

    In December, Trump declared the Daesh terror group defeated in Syria and announced the US troop pullout from the country but gave no timeline.

    Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

