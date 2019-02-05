Register
13:08 GMT +305 February 2019
    Fighters from the SDF. (File)

    US Urges Allies to Take Back Daesh Terrorists Captured by Kurds in Syria

    © AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces
    Middle East
    Earlier in February, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had captured three more alleged Daesh* militants from Germany, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

    US State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino has called for the repatriation of foreign citizens who came to Syria to join Daesh ranks and were captured by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    "The United States calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens detained by the SDF and commends the continued efforts of the SDF to return these foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin", Palladino said in a statement.

    READ MORE: US-Backed SDF Reportedly Deny Rumours Daesh Leader Baghdadi Was Seized in Syria

    He praised the SDF's "clear commitment to detain these individuals securely and humanely".

    Last week, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that a spate of French jihadis had already returned home and that more would come back after the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

    Britain, in turn, has repeatedly signalled its reluctance to receive UK citizens who joined Daesh, while other European countries have mainly kept mum on the fate of those are seen as a security threat.

    READ MORE: SDF: Daesh Ramps Up Attacks on Kurds After US Report of Troop Pullout From Syria

    Earlier, the SDF said that they had detained more than 900 foreign militants during their campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria.

    A Belgian Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a US Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space, March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed
    SDF Continues to Advance Into Hajin, Last Daesh Stronghold in Syria - Coalition
    In addition to the militants, the SDF are also reportedly holding more than 4,000 family members of Daesh terrorists.

    In December 2018, the SDF said that Daesh had stepped up attacks on Kurdish fighters after Washington announced its plans to withdraw US troops from Syria earlier that month.

    The Kurdish-led SDF, backed by Washington, are currently engaged in a fight against terrorists. They control most of the territory of Syria northeast of the Euphrates, which Damascus has repeatedly stressed is illegal.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries

