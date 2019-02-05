US Urges Allies to Take Back Daesh Terrorists Captured by Kurds in Syria

Earlier in February, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had captured three more alleged Daesh* militants from Germany, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

US State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino has called for the repatriation of foreign citizens who came to Syria to join Daesh ranks and were captured by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"The United States calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens detained by the SDF and commends the continued efforts of the SDF to return these foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin", Palladino said in a statement.

He praised the SDF's "clear commitment to detain these individuals securely and humanely".

Last week, France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that a spate of French jihadis had already returned home and that more would come back after the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Britain, in turn, has repeatedly signalled its reluctance to receive UK citizens who joined Daesh, while other European countries have mainly kept mum on the fate of those are seen as a security threat.

Earlier, the SDF said that they had detained more than 900 foreign militants during their campaign against Daesh in northeastern Syria.

In addition to the militants, the SDF are also reportedly holding more than 4,000 family members of Daesh terrorists.

In December 2018, the SDF said that Daesh had stepped up attacks on Kurdish fighters after Washington announced its plans to withdraw US troops from Syria earlier that month.

The Kurdish-led SDF, backed by Washington, are currently engaged in a fight against terrorists. They control most of the territory of Syria northeast of the Euphrates, which Damascus has repeatedly stressed is illegal.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries