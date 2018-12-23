Register
18:45 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walk inside a prison built by Islamic State fighters at the stadium that was the site of IS fighters' last stand in the city of Raqqa, Syria, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017

    SDF: Daesh Ramps Up Attacks on Kurds After US Report of Troop Pullout From Syria

    © AP Photo / Asmaa Waguih
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    211

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Daesh* terrorist group has stepped up attacks on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after the United States announced its plans to withdraw troops from Syria, SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel told Sputnik.

    "The IS [Daesh] uses US statements about troops’ withdrawal and ramps up attacks on our forces", SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said.

    According to Gabriel, SDF forces continue offensive into Hajin and its suburbs in coordination with the US-led international coalition.

    He, however, added that the SDF saw no signs of the real pullout of US troops from Syria "on the ground".

    The statement comes after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on 19 December that the United States began the pullout of its forces from Syria. She noted that the troops' withdrawal did not mean the end of the US-led international coalition's fight against Daesh.

    READ MORE: US to Withdraw Troops From Military Base in Syrian City of Al-Tanf — Reports

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    US Envoy for Anti-Daesh Coalition Reportedly Resigns Over Troops Pullout From Syria
    The White House announcement has followed President Donald Trump’s remark about the Daesh defeat in Syria on the same day when the US President  Trump claimed that the US troops had no reasons to remain in Syria as they were present exclusively for the fight against Daesh.

    While the US move has sparked concerns among their allies about the security situation in the region being jeopardized, Moscow believes that the US military presence in Syria does not contribute to a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

    The Kurdish-led SDF, backed by Washington, are engaged in a fight against terrorists. They control some regions in northeastern Syria, which the Syrian government has repeatedly stressed, is illegal.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    Turkey Reportedly Redeploys Troops to Border With Syria Amid US Pullout
    Daesh Presence in Syria is 'Manna to US' - Veteran War Journalist
    France Reportedly Promised Kurdish SDF Support Amid US Withdrawal from Syria
    Tags:
    military presence, withdrawal, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse