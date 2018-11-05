Register
02:24 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Fighters from the SDF. (File)

    SDF Repels Daesh Counterattacks in Syrian Deir-ez-Zor Province - Reports

    © AP Photo / Syrian Democratic Forces
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) movement have repelled a number of counterattacks carried out by the Daesh* terrorist organization in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, local media reported.

    The Kurdish ANF news agency reported late on Sunday that the terrorists had taken advantage of heavy rains and had attacked SDF positions to the north and to the north-west of the Deir ez-Zor's town of Hajin. The terrorists were reportedly using heavy weapons.

    The SDF managed to kill at least 31 Daesh members, leaving dozens of others injured.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand in the town of Tabqa, after capturing it from Islamic State militants this week, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    US CENTCOM: SDF Suspends Anti-Daesh Offensive Over Attacks by Turkey in N Syria
    READ MORE: Daesh Doctor Who Was Refused UK Entry Claims He Was Kidnapped

    Two vehicles of the Daesh members were destroyed, while one of them was laden with explosives.

    The northeastern Syrian regions are controlled by the US-backed SDF, a militia group mostly comprised of Kurds. While the SDF is one of the parties engaged in conflict with the Syrian government, and Damascus considers its actions as illegal, it is determined to fight the remaining strongholds of terrorism in the country, just as the central government is.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Surprise Attack Ousts US-Backed SDF Forces From Eastern Syria - Reports
    Daesh Kills 60 SDF Militants in Surprise Attack East of Euphrates River
    Russia's FSB Says Stopped Activity of Six Members of Daesh Cell in Moscow Region
    Tags:
    terrorism, counterattack, Daesh, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse