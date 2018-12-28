SDF Backs Syrian Army's Entry Into Manbij Amid Turkish Threat - Spokeswoman

"We are in favour of the Syrian army's entry into Manbij to protect Syria because if Turkey comes somewhere, it stays there", Ahmed said, stressing that the Kurds and the Syrian government were "one family."
The statement comes the same day as the Syrian army entered Manbij after it received a request from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to take control over the city amid Turkey's plans to launch a military operation there.
READ MORE: US Wants to Shift Responsibility to Its Allies by Leaving Syria — Lavrov
Erdogan later noted that the start of the operation was postponed following a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who decided to withdraw US troops from Syria last week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)