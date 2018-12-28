Syrian Forces Enter Manbij and Raise Country's Flag - General Staff

Earlier in the day, Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG) urged Damascus to take control of the city amid a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said Ankara was ready to start an operation in the area.

"Considering the obligations of the army to respond to the call by the people of Manbij, the General Staff declares that the army has entered Manbij and raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic there", the statement read as cited by the Syrian state broadcaster.

The Syrian Arab Army also stated it would "guarantee full security for all Syrian citizens and others" present in Manbij.

The city, previously controlled by the YPG was left by the Kurdish forces, who announced they would be focusing on the fight against Daesh* to the east of the Euphrates.

The move comes amid the withdrawal of US troops from Syria after US President Donald Trump claimed that the coalition had defeated the Daesh terror group in the country. While Washington was supporting the YPG in their fight, Ankara considers them to be a part of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, banned in Turkey.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia