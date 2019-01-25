Law Enforcers Rush to Chinese Embassy in Islamabad After Fake SOS Call - Reports

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan's capital does not have the right to trigger exercises to check the preparedness of law enforcement agencies, the news media Dawn reported Friday, citing an anonymous source in the police as saying.

China's embassy in Islamabad sent a SOS call to the security establishment, which is comprised of the paramilitary troops, police, army, rescue team and emergency, just to check how quick their reaction to the alarm would be, the news outlet reported.

The media cited an anonymous source in the police who serves as a senior officer as saying that the embassy can't conduct such law enforcement agencies' readiness checks by issuing alarms.

"Panic buttons are installed in embassies for those seeking help in a disaster or emergency situation, not to check our preparations or performance," the officer claimed.

The source also added that late last year, another mock exercise had taken place in the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, therefore, he suggested the SOS call was unnecessary.

Chinese embassy spokesman Yang Ming was not available to comment on the situation, Dawn reported.

The false exercise reports come after last November, three to four terrorists attacked the Chinese consulate in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, firing automatic rifles and throwing grenades that resulted in the death of two police officers and two civilians.