Gunmen Attack Chinese Consulate in Pakistan's Karachi, at Least 2 Killed (VIDEO)

According to local media reports, citing local eyewitnesses and police, a blast and several shots were heard near the Chinese diplomatic mission in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

From three to four men tried to enter the consulate and opened fire on the guard standing outside the building. The security guards, however, have managed to foil the attack, Dunyanews reported.

As seen in footages on social media, a thick plume of smoke has been emerging from the mission's premises following a loud blast.

Karachi terror attack. Seemingly an attempt to enter and capture a building, Chinese consulate or another set-up.

Local TV reported, citing police, that two policemen have been killed in the attack, while unconfirmed reports suggest that there are wounded. According to Reuters, citing medics, one guard has been injured in the incident.

Heavy exchange of firing between armed men and security forces smoke coming out in what seems like a terror attack in the surroundings of Chinese Consulate, Clifton, Karachi.

Police have reportedly cordoned off the area. "Police and Rangers have reached the site," senior police official Pir Muhammad Shah told AFP.

Terrorist attack near the Chinese consulate in Karachi

Location is not confirmed.

Three terrorists started firing and throwing hand grenades.

Pakistan's insurgent group Balochistan has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

3/4 attackers said to be involved in the attack are believed to have arrived at Chinese Consulate on a motorbike laden with explosives (hand grenades).

According to a local journalist, several Consulates are located near the Chinese consulate in Karachi, including the Kuwaiti and Russian diplomatic mission. No further details have been immediately available.