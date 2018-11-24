Two Suspects Arrested Following Attack on China's Consulate in Karachi - Reports

Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing undisclosed sources, that Pakistani police and other law enforcement agencies had detained the two suspects in the cities of Karachi and Shahdadpur in a joint operation. At least one of the suspects is believed to had been in contact with terrorists prior to the attack.
The suspects are currently being interrogated.
Balochistan Liberation Army separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
According to Geo TV, the attack was orchestrated by an outlawed commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army, who is currently receiving treatment in the Indian capital of New Delhi.
