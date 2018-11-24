Two Suspects Arrested Following Attack on China's Consulate in Karachi - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani law enforcement agencies have arrested two suspected facilitators of the deadly attack on the Chinese consulate in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, local media reported on Saturday.

Geo TV broadcaster reported, citing undisclosed sources, that Pakistani police and other law enforcement agencies had detained the two suspects in the cities of Karachi and Shahdadpur in a joint operation. At least one of the suspects is believed to had been in contact with terrorists prior to the attack.

The suspects are currently being interrogated.

On Friday morning, three terrorists opened fire and hurled a hand grenade near the Chinese consulate in Karachi. The attack left two police officers and two civilians dead. Pakistani police have eliminated all the terrorists.

Balochistan Liberation Army separatist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to Geo TV, the attack was orchestrated by an outlawed commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army, who is currently receiving treatment in the Indian capital of New Delhi.