Israeli Attorney General to Advise PM Netanyahu Be Indicted Over Corruption Case

Police have been investigating three corruption cases, namely Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since 2017. His office has repeatedly denied the allegations, labelling them "fake news".

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit is due to announce his decision on the indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in one of the corruption cases against him in the next few weeks, a legal source was cited by Israel's Hadashot TV as saying on Saturday.

The AG has already decided to recommend the PM be indicted over Case 4000, the source added. Mandleblit reportedly plans to summon Netanyahu for a pre-indictment hearing by mid-February.

"It's a question of professionalism," Mandleblit stressed, in a statement that came after he rejected Netanyahu's request that the indictment be delayed in light of Israeli elections.

The indictment is related to an investigation into the Bezeq-Walla corruption affair, also known as Case 4000.

In February 2018, former Netanyahu spokesman Nir Hefetz, and Shlomo Filber, the ex-director of the communications ministry, were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli telecom company Bezeq in return for favourable coverage of Netanyahu on Bezeq's highly popular news site, Walla.

The Israeli prime minister is also suspected of being involved in two other separate corruption cases — Case 1000 and Case 2000.

The first one pertains to Netanyahu's alleged receipt of expensive gifts from members of the business community — the total value of which is estimated at $300,000.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is alleged to have attempted to conclude a deal with the publisher Yedioth Ahronoth to cover the government's activities in a favourable way.

Netanyahu had pledged to adopt a bill that would limit the opportunities of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth's main competitor.

Regarding Case 2000, police said they have "collected sufficient evidence basis" to indict Netanyahu on bribery, fraud and abuse of trust and recommended to indict Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes on bribery charges.