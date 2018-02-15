Register
20:37 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives an address at the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

    Netanyahu Likely to Get Off Scot-Free in Corruption Case – Political Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Israel politics observer Tahsin al-Halabi thinks there's little chance of the corruption charges leveled against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week from sticking, since the politician successfully weathered similar allegations back in 1999.

    Speaking to Sputnik, al-Halabi, a political analyst and regional expert based in Syria, recalled that the Israeli investigators' recommendation to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust was nothing new.

    "This isn't the first time that Prime Minister Netanyahu is being questioned for corruption and bribery," the analyst said. "After the end of his [first term] as prime minister, a job he held from 1996 to 1999, his house was searched, because he had embezzled things which he had to return to the government," he added.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in a forum hosted by the Center for American Progress in Washington November 10, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    'If Netanyahu is Indicted it Will Really Mark The End of His Career' – Scholar
    In the 1999 investigation, Netenyahu was questioned by police and his home searched by fraud squad investigators, who also seized a large number of valuable items given to the prime minister as official gifts. That investigation was part of a wider probe into Netanyahu's suspected embezzling of some $100,000-worth of services from a government contractor.

    Despite police recommendations to hold a trial, the country's attorney general decided against prosecution at the time, citing 'difficulties' with evidence.

    According to al-Halabi, even if a trial against Netanyahu were to go ahead this time, the case would unlikely be transparent, and he would escape justice. The story of Ehud Olmert, the former Israeli prime minister convicted and sentenced for bribery and obstruction of justice in 2009, was more an exception rather than the rule, the observer argued.

    For his part, Aiman Salamah, an Egyptian professor of international law, pointed out that if Netanyahu were indicted and then found guilty, "he will face a fine, or even up to ten years in prison, as was the case with Olmert." 

    At the same time, Salamah stressed that if charges were leveled, there would be no chance of immunity for Netanyahu based on his high post. "Under both international and Israeli law, the post of the accused does not relieve him or her from responsibility for crimes committed, and does not mitigate punishment," the observer said. For this reason, Salamah believes that if Netanyahu is tried and convicted, he will not be able to hide from justice by means of his office.

    Bibi in Trouble
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Podvitski
    Bibi in Trouble
    According to a poll taken by Israeli television Wednesday, almost half of Israelis, and well over half of the Likud Party which Netanyahu leads, favor the prime minister's resignation.

    Netanyahu has fought back, slamming the police probe against him, calling it full of holes "like Swiss cheese" and saying that the truth would eventually come out. Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will now have to decide whether or not to proceed with the case.

    Related:

    Nearly Half of Israelis Want Netanyahu to Resign Amid Corruption Scandal - Poll
    'If Netanyahu is Indicted it Will Really Mark The End of His Career' – Scholar
    From Cigars to Submarines: Top 5 Corruption Cases Surrounding Israel's Netanyahu
    Netanyahu Says Police Probe Against Him 'Like Swiss Cheese' Full of Holes
    Tags:
    expert analysis, charges, corruption, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok