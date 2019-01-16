Register
18:34 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech on Iran's nuclear program at the defence ministry in Tel Aviv on April 30, 2018.

    Netanyahu Reportedly Asked for Trump's Support Ahead of Iran Nuke Archive Op

    © AFP 2018 / Jack GUEZ
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Last April, the Israeli prime minister claimed that the country’s intelligence service had managed to collect thousands of documents revealing how Iran had lied to the world after signing the nuclear deal.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked for US President Donald Trump’s support before an intelligence operation in Iran, Hadashot TV news reported.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen
    'Get Out Fast': Netanyahu Warns Iran, Vows to Continue Air Raids in Syria
    According to Israeli television, Netanyahu discussed the mission with POTUS when the two met in Davos, Switzerland, last January, with the prime minister seeking US assistance if the operation were to go awry.

    The mission in the report was disclosed by Netanyahu back in April 2018 – just days ahead of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

    In a speech broadcast live, the prime minister accused Iran of lying about its nuclear capabilities, and exposed information that allegedly showed that the Islamic Republic was continually expanding its programme.

    He claimed that the Israeli intelligence service had managed to collect about half a tonne of secret files, including 55,000 pages of documents, proving that Iran possessed a military nuclear project.

    “Iran lied. Big time”, Netanyahu said at the time, praising the operation as one of the “greatest achievements” of Israeli intelligence.

    According to The Times of Israel, citing Hadashot’s report, it was not clear how Trump responded to Netanyahu’s request, or whether the information on the operation was new to him.

    READ MORE: Israel’s Netanyahu Hails Return of US Sanctions on Iran

    The New York Times previously cited senior Israeli officials as saying that Trump was briefed on the raid on the warehouse with documents by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

    The newspaper wrote that agents from Israel’s Mossad had discovered the top-secret location of a warehouse used to store files on Iran’s nuclear programme, raided the building and managed to bring a trove of documents back to Israel that same night.

    “We’ve shared this material with the United States, and the United States can vouch for its authenticity. […] These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons programme. The files prove it”, Netanyahu said in April.

    Following the speech, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that it had “no credible” indications that Iran was working on developing a nuclear “explosive device” after 2009.

    READ MORE: Iran Accuses Israel of Seeking to Divide Muslim States as Netanyahu Visits Oman

    Netanyahu reiterated his claims during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September, but Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif dismissed them as an “arts and crafts show”.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows guided missile sites in Beirut during his address of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Iran's Zarif Shrugs Off Netanyahu's Secret Nuke Storage Claims as 'Smokescreen'
    The speech came a few days before Trump announced the withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

    The accord was signed in 2015 by Iran and the P5+1 states – Russia, the US, China, France, the UK plus Germany – and stipulated the gradual lifting of anti-Tehran sanctions in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme.

    Trump announced the decision to reinstate restrictions against Iran, targeting its shipping, shipbuilding, energy, financial, and other sectors, with a stated goal to cut Tehran’s exports to zero.

    Related:

    'Get Out Fast': Netanyahu Warns Iran, Vows to Continue Air Raids in Syria
    Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria
    'Unacceptable Threat': Pompeo Discusses Iran With Netanyahu - State Dept
    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    Netanyahu Believes Russia Unable to Convince Iran to Leave Syria
    Tags:
    warehouse, support, intelligence, Iran's nuclear program, Iran Nuclear Dossier, Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran nuclear agreement, nuclear weapons, operation, Mossad, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse