Netanyahu Says Israel to Continue Withstanding 'Iran’s Aggression' in Syria

"Our position is clear. We will continue to act against the Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, including at present, and we will act against any element that undermines, or attempts to undermine, the security of Israel", Netanyahu said a government meeting, as quoted on his Twitter.

The prime minister added that he intended to discuss a number of important issues with US National Security Adviser John Bolton later in the day.

"This evening I will meet with US National Security Adviser John Bolton. I will discuss with him the efforts to block the Iranian aggression in our region, the situation in Syria in continuation of both [US] President [Donald] Trump's decision and the conversation I had with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin last Friday, and the deepening of intelligence and operational cooperation between Israel and the US, which is becoming closer all the time", Netanyahu said.

In December, US President Donald Trump said that the US forces would pull out of Syria since the Daesh* terrorist group had been defeated there.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia