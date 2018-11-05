Netanyahu Hopes to Discuss Iran Issue With Putin – Foreign Ministry

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes to discuss the issue of Iran at the possible upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yacov Livne, the director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Euro-Asia Department, said on Monday.

"Of course, the Iranian topic is very important. We see the negative role played by Iran … We have already said that we will not allow Iran to create new bases in the region in general and specifically in Syria. So, of course, the Iranian theme will be raised," Livne told reporters, while answering a question on whether Tehran will be discussed by the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Paris on November 11, however, the format of the meeting is so far unclear.

Speaking about the possible meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on October 30 that Putin’s schedule in Paris only envisioned a conversation with US leader Donald Trump, but noted that Putin and Netanyahu could meet on the go.

The Armistice Day celebrations will be held on November 11 in the French capital. A total of 80 world leaders are set to attend the events hosted by France.

