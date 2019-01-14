'Fatal Mistake': Turkey Slams Trump Over Warning on 'Economic Devastation'

Tensions between Ankara and Washington have further escalated over the Kurdish issue as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced last week that Ankara would launch a military operation east of the Euphrates River if the US failed to withdraw its troops from the Arab Republic in time.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson has taken to Twitter to respond to a recent comment by the US president, who warned Ankara of "economic devastation" should it target US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria.

Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can’t be your partners & allies. Turkey expects the US to honor our strategic partnership and doesn’t want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda.

There is no difference between DAESH, PKK, PYD and YPG. We will continue to fight against them all. https://t.co/Yyzgyp9RQ4 — Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) 13 января 2019 г.

The Turkish official's remark follows President Trump's statement on Twitter in which he threatened to "devastate Turkey economically" if Ankara hits Kurdish forces in Syria.

He noted, however, that Washington doesn't want the Kurds to provoke Turkey as well.

The US support for Kurdish militants, who have been fighting Daesh* in Syria, has been a major sticking point in relations between the two NATO allies. Turkey considers the YPG to be affiliated with the PKK, which is banned by Ankara as a terrorist organisation.

The issue has intensified since Trump declared victory over Daesh, claiming that he would withdraw some 2,000 US troops from Syria. When addressing the matter, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the US would ensure that the Turkish military does not massacre the Kurdish militants.

Additionally, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Damascus has intensified negotiations with the Kurds amid threats of a Turkish operation.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia