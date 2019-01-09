Syrian Gov't 'Activates' Contacts With Kurds 'in Light of Turkish Intervention'

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was ready to launch a military operation against the YPG if the United States did not compel them to abandon territory they had taken to the west of the Euphrates River.

The Syrian government has "activated" contacts with Kurdish Groups "in light of Turkish intervention", the Arab Republic's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

He added that there is no alternative to dialogue with the Kurdish groups.

In December, the Syrian government sent troops to Manbij "after Kurdish fighters appealed to Damascus for help against the threat of attack by Turkey in the face of the withdrawal of US troops from the area", according to media reports.

Ankara considers the YPG the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey. Turkey considers that the YPG presence near its border threatens its national security.

Following US President Donald Trump's announced pullout of troops from Syria, the prospect of a Turkish operation in the Arab Republic became a real possibility.