Syrian Army Will Liberate 'Every Inch of Syria' Even if US Doesn't Leave - MFA

Damascus and Kurdish forces have reportedly stepped up their efforts to strike a longstanding political settlement following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Government forces will liberate the entirety of Syria even if Trump reneges on his announced pull-out, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Sputnik correspondent Suliman Mulhem on Friday.



Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the MFA source insisted that President Bashar al-Assad has no intention of allowing Syrian territory to remain out of government hands in the long-term, adding that the Syrian Army and its allies are “ready to forcefully recover every inch” of the war-torn country.

READ MORE: Turkey to Launch Operation East of Euphrates 'at Right Time' — Defence Minister

“American troops aren’t welcome here, and although their presence may complicate matters for us, we are ready to forcefully recover every inch of Syria, even if Trump keep US soldiers on our soil. There is no other option from our perspective,” the source asserted.

© Photo : Press Service of the President of Syria Kremlin Confirms Information on Syrian Army Taking Control of Manbij

However, with many of Trump’s hawkish security and defence advisers opposed to the move, the US president could renege on his promise to end America’s military presence in Syria, as he abruptly did last year.

Regardless, Damascus and the Kurds are seemingly edging closer towards a deal, with Syrian Army troops arriving in Manbij – a city Ankara has openly threatened to target unless Kurdish forces withdraw – just days after Trump pledged to pull the US' 2,000-strong military contingent out of Syria.

READ MORE: China Willing to Assist Syrian Army in Idlib Offensive – Ambassador to Syria

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.