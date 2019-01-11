Register
21:14 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Force. File photo

    Syrian Army Will Liberate 'Every Inch of Syria' Even if US Doesn't Leave - MFA

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    0 31

    Damascus and Kurdish forces have reportedly stepped up their efforts to strike a longstanding political settlement following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

    Government forces will liberate the entirety of Syria even if Trump reneges on his announced pull-out, a source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Sputnik correspondent Suliman Mulhem on Friday.

    Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the MFA source insisted that President Bashar al-Assad has no intention of allowing Syrian territory to remain out of government hands in the long-term, adding that the Syrian Army and its allies are “ready to forcefully recover every inch” of the war-torn country.

    READ MORE: Turkey to Launch Operation East of Euphrates 'at Right Time' — Defence Minister

    “American troops aren’t welcome here, and although their presence may complicate matters for us, we are ready to forcefully recover every inch of Syria, even if Trump keep US soldiers on our soil. There is no other option from our perspective,” the source asserted.

    The Syrian army servicemen, broke the three-year siege of Deir ez-Zor, in the area of the 137th mechanized brigade in Syria
    © Photo : Press Service of the President of Syria
    Kremlin Confirms Information on Syrian Army Taking Control of Manbij
    Syrian government delegates have been engaging in talks with Kurdish leaders over the course of the multi-year war, and Washington’s pull-out could encourage the Kurds to finally agree to a compromise with Damascus, as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would be vulnerable to a Turkish assault in northern Syria following a US withdrawal. 

    However, with many of Trump’s hawkish security and defence advisers opposed to the move, the US president could renege on his promise to end America’s military presence in Syria, as he abruptly did last year.  

    Regardless, Damascus and the Kurds are seemingly edging closer towards a deal, with Syrian Army troops arriving in Manbij – a city Ankara has openly threatened to target unless Kurdish forces withdraw – just days after Trump pledged to pull the US' 2,000-strong military contingent out of Syria. 

    READ MORE: China Willing to Assist Syrian Army in Idlib Offensive – Ambassador to Syria

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Arrive in Northwestern Provinces to Repel Nusra Attacks - Reports
    Syrian Army Stations Along Western Border of Manbij Region - Correspondent
    Syrian Army Foils Militants’ Attack Near Idlib De-Escalation Zone – Source
    Syrian Army Repels Islamist Militants' Attack on Idlib DMZ – Military Source
    Tags:
    liberation, war, Syria crisis, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Syrian Army, US Army, Bashar al-Assad, Donald Trump, Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse