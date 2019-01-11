Turkey to Launch Operation East of Euphrates 'at Right Time' - Defense Minister

"The Turkish armed forces will start to clear the areas east to the Euphrates River of terrorists at the right time for Ankara, as they had done before in others regions of Syria," Akar said while inspecting Turkish troops stationed at the Syrian border, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.
READ MORE: Kurdish YPG Prepares to Focus on Anti-Daesh Fight East of Euphrates
According to the minister, plans for the operation has already been completed, but necessary preparations continue.
He added that Turkey's only target in Syria was terrorists since Ankara had no problems with ethnic Kurds, he added.
After a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on December 14, Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed. After this same phone call, Trump announced that US troops would be withdrawn from Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)