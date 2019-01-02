Israeli Knesset Goes Into Recess Ahead of Snap Election - Statement

"The House Committee, headed by MK Miki Zohar (Likud), approved a proposal by Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein (Likud) stating that the Knesset plenum would end its deliberations on Tuesday evening and officially begin its election recess on Wednesday," the official statement said.
READ MORE: Jerusalem Embassy: Who Has Followed US Lead and Who is Contemplating a Move?
During the holiday preceding the election, the parliament will not convene except for special occasions, the document added.
The development comes after the Israeli lawmakers' approval of a bill on December 26 to dissolve to parliament and to call a snap election on April 9. Current polls predict a victory for the right-wing camp and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
All comments
Show new comments (0)