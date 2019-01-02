Israeli Knesset Goes Into Recess Ahead of Snap Election - Statement

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli parliament went into recess on Wednesday ahead of the country's legislative election that will be held in spring, the Knesset said in a statement.

"The House Committee, headed by MK Miki Zohar (Likud), approved a proposal by Speaker of the Knesset Yuli-Yoel Edelstein (Likud) stating that the Knesset plenum would end its deliberations on Tuesday evening and officially begin its election recess on Wednesday," the official statement said.

READ MORE: Jerusalem Embassy: Who Has Followed US Lead and Who is Contemplating a Move?

© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner 'Israeli Justice Has to Dig Much Deeper' Amid Netanyahu Corruption Scandal – Activist

According to the announcement, while the parliament is in recess its building will be repaired and therefore closed for visitors.

During the holiday preceding the election, the parliament will not convene except for special occasions, the document added.

The development comes after the Israeli lawmakers' approval of a bill on December 26 to dissolve to parliament and to call a snap election on April 9. Current polls predict a victory for the right-wing camp and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu.