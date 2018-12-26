Israeli Parl't Votes For Self-Dissolution, Sets Snap Election For April 9

During the session, the Israeli parliament voted for self-dissolution and set the snap election date for April 9, 2019.
After the vote, the Knesset lawmakers are expected to go on "pre-election holidays," while the government will continue to work until a new one is formed following the April 9 election.
Current polls predict a victory for the right-wing camp and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
On Monday, a representative of Likud party told Sputnik that Israel will hold a general election on 9 April adding that the current Knesset convocation would be dissolved by that time.
Liberman's resignation has not deprived Netanyahu of a majority in parliament, but reduced the ruling coalition to 61 seats — leaving it with just a one-seat majority. Netanyahu's coalition now consists of his own Likud Party, and others, such as United Torah Judaism, Kulanu, and Shas.
