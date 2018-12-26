Israeli Parl't Votes For Self-Dissolution, Sets Snap Election For April 9

This comes after the Knesset, Israel's unicameral parliament, held a session on Wednesday devoted to a bill on self-dissolution as well as the snap general election, called by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

During the session, the Israeli parliament voted for self-dissolution and set the snap election date for April 9, 2019.

After the vote, the Knesset lawmakers are expected to go on "pre-election holidays," while the government will continue to work until a new one is formed following the April 9 election.

Current polls predict a victory for the right-wing camp and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, a representative of Likud party told Sputnik that Israel will hold a general election on 9 April adding that the current Knesset convocation would be dissolved by that time.

The vote came after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned on November 14 over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's push for a ceasefire with Hamas militants, which wrapped up the latest uptick in violence across the Gaza border. Lieberman, who accused the PM of "surrendering to Hamas terror", also said that his Yisrael Beitenu (Israel Our Home) Party, which at the time held five seats in the 120-seat Knesset, would leave the coalition.

Liberman's resignation has not deprived Netanyahu of a majority in parliament, but reduced the ruling coalition to 61 seats — leaving it with just a one-seat majority. Netanyahu's coalition now consists of his own Likud Party, and others, such as United Torah Judaism, Kulanu, and Shas.