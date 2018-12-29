Russia, Turkey Agree to Coordinate Efforts in Syria - Lavrov

"In the development of the agreements that were reached between our presidents, we considered further steps to implement the tasks that were set in the Astana format, primarily in the context of combating terrorism, resolving humanitarian issues, and creating conditions for the return of refugees", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
The minister stressed that both countries had "paid special heed to the new circumstances" following the announcement of the US troop withdrawal.
"Both sides stressed that all this work would be carried out in strict compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria", the diplomat stated, also promising to intensify work aimed at creating conditions that would allow more refugees to return to their homes.
Ankara's Stance on Syria
Lavrov's Turkish counterpart Melvet Cavusoglu confirmed that the countries have a common position on Syrian issues, including the need to eradicate all the terrorist groups in the country.
"We confirmed our readiness and determination to continue this struggle in order to finally clear the territory of Syria from this evil", he said.
Earlier in December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he was ready to launch a military operation against Kurdish fighters in Manbij if the US did not remove the YPG militants from there.
