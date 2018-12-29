Register
13:09 GMT +329 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People gesture at a US military vehicle in Amuda province, northern Syria

    US Withdrawal From Syria a Step in Right Direction – Russian Envoy to UN

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    World
    Get short URL
    0 140

    The White House announced the withdrawal of its troops from the Arab Republic on 19 December. The US president noted that the goal of American troops of eliminating Daesh had been achieved and thus they can now return home.

    Russian envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, hailed the US decision to withdraw from Syria, stressing the illegal character of their deployment.

    "The pullout of foreign forces from Syria, which are stationed there without Damascus' consent is a step in the right direction", the Russian envoy said.

    People gesture at a US military vehicle in Amuda province, northern Syria
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Washington Wants to Shift Responsibility to Its Allies by Pulling Out Forces From Syria - Lavrov

    Nebenzya added that the US decision will not only allow for the restoration of the Arab Republic's sovereignty, but will also enable achieving more in other directions, namely in resolving the "stalemate situation around Rukban refugee camp". He added that the restoration of Damascus' control over territories around Al-Tanf will allow the Syrian government to send humanitarian aid to the camp and help its inhabitants to return to their homes, if they are willing to.

    The Russian envoy further stated that with the Syrian army regaining control of the Syrian-Iraqi border, the complete eradication of Daesh forces will be imminent due to coordinated actions by the two countries' militaries.

    READ MORE: Strategic Expert on US' Syria Pullout: Americans Will Transfer Troops to Iraq

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    ‘One of Reasons for US Pullout is That It Wants No Clash with Turkey’ – Academic

    Nebenzya also touched upon several other issues. Namely, he signalled Moscow's interest in the ongoing efforts on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and said that Russia is ready to offer its help to the US in that regard. The envoy also spoke about the US sanctions against Iran, warning that Washington could try to push further limitations on Tehran's activities via the UN Security Council resolution.

    Washington announced on 19 December the withdrawal of its troops from Syria within 60 to 100 days. US President Donald Trump justified the pull-out by stating that the American troops had achieved their goal of defeating Daesh* in the Arab state.

    The decision was not welcomed by some US officials and was followed by two resignations — US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, who announced that his views were no longer aligned with Trump's, and Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the US coalition in Syria.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US Troops Pullout May Shed Light on Coalition's War Crimes in Syria - Source
    ‘One of Reasons for US Pullout is That It Wants No Clash with Turkey’ – Academic
    Strategic Expert on US' Syria Pullout: Americans Will Transfer Troops to Iraq
    'No Benefit': Turkey Warns France Against Remaining in Syria Amid US Pullout
    White House: Trump Won't Rethink US Troop Pullout Amid High-Profile Resignations
    SDF: Daesh Ramps Up Attacks on Kurds After US Report of Troop Pullout From Syria
    Netanyahu: Israel to Boost Ops Against Iran in Syria Amid US Pullout
    Tags:
    military withdrawal, United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, Iraq, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse