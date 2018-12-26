IDF Strikes on Syria Created Direct Threat to Two Passenger Planes – Russian MoD

The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that none of the passenger planes that were under threat due to an Israeli airstrike on Syria were related to Russian air carriers.

Six Israeli F-16 fighter jets directly threatened to two civil planes during a recent airstrike on Syria, Gen. Maj. Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"Provocative actions of the Israeli Air Force on the evening of December 25, when six F-16 aircraft launched an airstrike on the territory of Syria from the airspace of neighboring Lebanon, created a direct threat to two passenger aircraft," the spokesman said.

According to Konashenkov, the attack was being launched at the time when the two civil aircraft were landing at the airports of Beirut and Damascus. He specified that the two passenger planes did not belong to Russian air carriers.

Earlier, the Syrian SANA news agency reported that the Israeli Air Force conducted last night an unprecedented 1.5-hour long attack on Syria, with the majority of the Israeli missiles being intercepted by the Syrian air defences.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israeli operations in Syria to counter Iran's military presence in the country, following the US' decision to withdraw from the Arab Republic.

"The decision to withdraw 2,000 US troops from Syria will not change our consistent policy. We will continue to act against Iran's attempts to gain a military foothold there and, if necessary, even expand our operations," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria, and denies any plans to establish a permanent military presence in the country.