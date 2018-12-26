WATCH Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Near Damascus (VIDEOS)

Syria's air defences have repelled a missile attack on Damascus suburbs on Tuesday, Syrian state television reported.

According to the local media, the airstrikes on Damascus surroundings were carried out by the Israeli Air Force, and the majority of the missiles were shot down by the Syrian air defence.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Israeli aircraft launched missiles through the Lebanese airspace.

The broadcaster also posted a video on its YouTube blog, showing Syrian air defences intercepting projectiles.

An IDF aerial defense system activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Forces press service reported that the Israeli air defences have been activated in response to an anti-aircraft missile that had been launched from Syria.

