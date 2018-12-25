Anti-Tunnel Operation at Border With Lebanon Almost Over - Netanyahu

"We're here in Northern Command on a Security Cabinet tour. The IDF briefed us on its actions in neutralizing the tunnels. This operation is mostly behind us. There has been exceptional work to deny Hezbollah the tunnels weapon. It invested greatly in this and we destroyed it," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his press service.
READ MORE: Netanyahu Unsuccessfully Tried to Split Up Syria — Turkish PM
The comment comes shortly after the Israeli prime minister along with other cabinet members visited the border region.
Following the launch of the Israeli operation, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had increased security patrols at the Lebanese-Israeli border to avoid potential escalation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)