17:20 GMT +310 October 2018
    Moscow is Double-Checking Reports on Weaponry Pullout From Idlib by Militants

    KOKTEBEL (Crimea) (Sputnik) - Moscow is double-checking reports on the complete withdrawal of heavy weaponry by militants from Syria's Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    "Yesterday, October 9, Turkish media reported that the pullout of heavy weapons took place, we are now verifying this information through our experts," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that to date, "over 1,000 militants have left the demilitarized zone, and about 100 pieces of equipment have been withdrawn."

    READ MORE: US Builds New Military Base on Syrian-Iraqi Border — Kurdish Commander

    She also expressed concerns that Washington would attempt to set up "some sort of a separate administration" on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, violating Syrian constitution.

    “Unfortunately, the situation on the eastern bank of Euphrates is becoming more and more alarming. The Americans are de-facto running the show in this area, relying on their Kurdish allies,” the spokeswoman noted.

    Syrian Army Flush Militants Out of Volcanic Hideouts
    © Sputnik /
    WATCH Syrian Army Flush Militants Out of Volcanic Hideouts
    The Anadolu news agency earlier reported that the Syrian armed opposition completed on Monday withdrawing heavy weapons from the contact line in the area.

    Idlib is the last major stronghold of militants in Syria. On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to set up a demilitarized zone in the city along the contact line of the armed opposition and the government forces by October 15.

