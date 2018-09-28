Ukraine's Senior Diplomat Summoned Over Trade Mission Attack - Russian FM

"The minister counselor of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on September 28 in connection with this provocation, he received a note of protest," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement read.
The ministry noted that it expected Kiev to openly condemn the attack on the Russian trade mission.
In addition, it urged international organizations and Kiev's Western supervisors "to give a due assessment of the iniquity unleashed around Russian diplomatic institutions on the territory of Ukraine."
