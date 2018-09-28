Ukraine's Senior Diplomat Summoned Over Trade Mission Attack - Russian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it had summoned the Ukrainian Embassy's minister counselor and handed over a note of protest following an attack on the Russian trade mission in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The minister counselor of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on September 28 in connection with this provocation, he received a note of protest," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement read.

The ministry noted that it expected Kiev to openly condemn the attack on the Russian trade mission.

© Sputnik / Anton Denisov Rally in Support of Kirill Vyshinsky in Front of Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

On Thursday, the ministry said in a statement that the Russian trade mission was attacked by Ukrainian radical nationalists. The ministry noted that it expected "the Ukrainian authorities to publicly condemn this heinous incident."

In addition, it urged international organizations and Kiev's Western supervisors "to give a due assessment of the iniquity unleashed around Russian diplomatic institutions on the territory of Ukraine."