Explosion at Election Rally in Afghan Province - Official

The incident followed an attack at an election rally in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar, in which 13 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.

The news broadcaster TOLO reported that at least three were killed and five wounded in the blast in the city of Lashkargah in Helmand Province. According to the broadcaster, the attack in the southern region of the country targeted an election rally.

Earlier on Monday, Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, the provincial police chief in Jawzjan, stated that 12 members of security forces were killed during a failed attempt to capture Qush Typa district. Following the incident, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

All the incidents followed the statement of the Taliban, where the movement promised to to carry out attacks targeting polling places during the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.

The parliamentary election in Afghanistan is slated for October 20 and will be the first such election in the country since 2010. The vote was supposed to take place in 2016; however, it was postponed due to the country’s unstable security situation.