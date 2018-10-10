Register
03:36 GMT +310 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An aerial shot taken from a helicopter shows the Libyan capital Tripoli. (File)

    Libya Seeks Intl Community's Aid to Solve Country's Ongoing Crisis - Envoy to US

    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Tripoli does not expect any new initiatives to be proposed at the conference on Libya in Palermo, Italy, next month as the event will be aimed at supporting the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the country’s ambassador to the United States, Wafa Bughaighis, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "There is still no apparent agenda except that it [the conference] will support the UNSMIL mission on the political, security and economical tracks," Bughaighis said. "I don’t expect any new initiatives. It will be basically to support the UN efforts in Libya."

    Bughaighis, however, emphasized the importance of organizing the conference as part of international efforts to solve the crisis in Libya.

    A picture taken on a boat of Libyan naval forces during a patrol shows a view of buildings, including abandoned Omar Khayyam hotel, in the port district in Libya's second city Benghazi on November 20, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Abdullah DOMA
    Reports Alleging Moscow's Military Plans in Libya Unfounded - Contact Group
    "This conference will be hopefully showing more unification in position toward Libya," Bughaighis said. "All unification efforts are important for Libya. This will be great help to solving the conflict and to [enabling] Libyans… reach a solution because at the end it will be a Libyan solution."

    Earlier on Tuesday, Italian Ambassador to the United States Armando Varricchio told Sputnik that Italy is talking with US officials about the US level of participation at the upcoming conference on Libya in Palermo.

    Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in September that US President Donald Trump will take part in the conference provided that he finds time in the midst of the midterm elections. Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Monday that the conference will be mainly focused on securing elections in the crisis-torn country.

    READ MORE: Russia Isn't Turning Libya Into the 'New Syria' But It Wouldn't Hurt if It Tried

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would certainly attend the conference, but would later determine the level of its participation, adding that Moscow only received the invitation on Sunday.

    A general view shows destroyed buildings in Libya's eastern coastal city of Benghazi (file)
    © AFP 2018 / ABDULLAH DOMA
    Moscow Doesn't Plan to Create Stronghold in Libya - Russian Embassy in UK
    Meanwhile, Tripoli wants world powers to align their positions in order to resolve the ongoing conflict in Libya, Libyan Ambassador to the United States told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "It’s so important that the international community unifies its position on Libya," Bughaighis said. "We want the international community to align its positions toward Libya."

    Bughaighis also said no new initiatives were being discussed with the United States, which still backs the peace efforts led by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), headed by Ghassan Salame.

    “The United States makes it very clear that they support Ghassan Salame, that they support UNSMIL and they wish not to see many countries with new initiatives and different initiatives,” the ambassador explained. “They want just one plan for Libya that can succeed, and that’s what I hear from them.”

    Bughaighis said Russia could still play an important role in peacemaking in Libya.

    In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, a civilian fighter holding the Libyan flag stands in front of damaged buildings in Benghazi, Libya
    © AP Photo / Mohammed el-Shaiky, File
    NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libyan Airstrikes - Scientific Report
    “We ask of Russia what we ask from all the international and regional countries and partners, which is to help us to be in alignment with each other, to unify the positions and to help to stop proxy wars, to stop conflict between countries in Libya so that the Libyans can reach a solution,” she said. “I believe very much that it will be in the end a Libyan solution that will get us out of this conflict.”

    Libya has been torn apart by conflict since longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the Tobruk-based parliament, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA). The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

    READ MORE: United States Conducted at Least 550 Drone Attacks on Libya Since 2011 — Reports

    Related:

    Reports Alleging Moscow's Military Plans in Libya Unfounded - Contact Group
    Russia Isn't Turning Libya Into the 'New Syria' But It Wouldn't Hurt if It Tried
    Moscow Doesn't Plan to Create Stronghold in Libya - Russian Embassy in UK
    UK Intel Claims Putin Aims to Make Libya "New Syria" to Pressure West - Reports
    Russian Exploration Company Discusses Geological Exploration With Libya’s NOC
    Tags:
    conflict, aid, crisis, solution, peacekeeping, UN, Wafa Bughaighis, Italy, Russia, United States, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse