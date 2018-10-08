Register
20:32 GMT +308 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hamzah Salam's automatic sentry turret

    Syrian Engineer Builds Electronic Sniper Armed With Kalashnikov to Guard Village

    © SPUTNIK / BASSEM HADDAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    130

    The engineering genius was prompted to invent his deadly weapon by tragedy, after Daesh (ISIS) militants killed, injured and kidnapped several dozen people in his village this summer.

    Hamzah Salam, an engineer from the village of Shreihi in Suwayda, southern Syria, has built a custom automatic turret using a Russian PK machine gun which he dubbed an 'electronic sniper'.

    "The automated system monitors the situation and, if necessary, opens fire. My 'electronic sniper' is very convenient: it can be controlled remotely or placed in autonomous operation mode," Salam explained, speaking to a Sputnik Arabic correspondent.

    According to the engineer, the platform "can use any small-arms weapon, from a machine gun to a sniper rifle. Cameras transmit a signal to a computer, which analyzes the data received. Its main task is to track movement. The computer has several preset scenarios. If it notices odd behavior in a given quadrant, it will open fire. The system is fitted with a night-vision device, meaning round-the-clock security. The base of the gun is capable of rotating 360 degrees, resulting in maximum firing coverage."

    Salam has had an interest in electronics since he was a child, and would repair lamps and kettles before moving on to making improvements to radios, and even inventing his own wireless microphone. In university, he focused on sensor technology. Now he is continuing his research on electronic keys and computer recognition systems.

    FIGHTERS LAY DOWN ARMS AND BEARDS
    © Sputnik / BASEM HADDAD
    WATCH Daesh Terrorists Leave Behind Weapons ... and Beards in Southern Syria
    Tragedy prompted the young man to invent and build his automatic machine gun. In July, Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists carried out raids in the city of Sweida, Syria and its environs, conducting suicide bombings and indiscriminately killing and abducting people in nearby villages in covert house-to-house attacks. The violence led to the deaths of at least 258 people, most of them civilians, and injured nearly 200 others. Salam's village of Shreihi suffered dozens of casualties.

    The attacks prompted the Syrian military to step up its attacks against the terrorists. Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the terrorists had been cut off from their freshwater supplies in the region's mountainous area and were leaving their weapons and beards behind as they fled in an attempt to blend with the local civilian population.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    WATCH Syrian Army Bombard Latakia Terrorists in Response to Attacks on Civilians
    Syrian Kurds May Hand Over 'Jihadi Jack' Briton to Canada - Report
    WATCH Syrian Army Cut Off Fresh Water Supplies to Militants in Al-Suwayda
    Russian Railways Looking Into Possibility of Rebuilding Syrian Railways
    Russia’s S-300 to Boost Syrian Defense, ‘Not Bad Thing’ - Syrian Dem. Council
    Tags:
    defense, machine gun, sentry, Kalashnikov, Daesh, Al-Suwayda, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
    14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse