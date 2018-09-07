Explosions Heard Close to US Embassy in Baghdad (VIDEO)

Explosions were said to be caused by the mortar shells which hit an “abandoned lot” not far from the US Embassy and Egyptian Embassy.

According to AFP, three mortar shells hit late Friday the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which houses Iraqi authorities. The Iraqi military told Reuters that the shells caused “no casualties or physical damage”

An unconfirmed video circulating on Iraqi social media shows the possible mortars exploding.

Series of explosions near #US Embassy in Green Zone in #Baghdad now, the security forces are dealing with the incident as per reports. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/Y45uI6SaEJ — Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Local media reported sirens close to the US Embassy. The US officials said that they are “closely following reports on possible explosions” and the staff was “taking precautions.”

An assault from unidentified attackers comes as the country struggles with an outbreak of violent protests in southern Basra city. Two days ago ten militant groups issued a joint statement threatening to attack foreign interests in Iraq.

According to the Washington Post, this is the first attack on the Baghdad Green Zone since late 2015. Previously, a highly secured was frequently attacked with mortar and bomb attacks during the anti-US insurgency from 2003-2011.