Three protestors died in Iraqi city of Basra during attacks on local government buildings, Reuters reported citing health and security sources. Several security officers were also reportedly wounded during the unrest.

© REUTERS / Essam al-Sudani Protesters in Iraq Attempt to Storm Basra Administration Building - Reports

The violent protests in Basra have been underway for four days. The unrest however, has been rumbling since July, with people protesting unemployment and a poor state of communal services sector. The protests back then escalated further after the death of one of the protesters.

The Iraqi citizens demand that the country's authorities put an end to the disruptions in the electricity and water supplies and call for the job creation.