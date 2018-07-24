Protests in Southern Iraq Leave up to 14 People Dead, Hundreds Injured – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Southern Iraqi cities are facing massive protests against corruption, unemployment and lack of basic services, which have left at least 14 people dead and hundreds more injured, the Rudaw news agency reported on Tuesday.

To tackle the protests, which have been raging for more than two weeks, Iraqi security forces resorted to tear gas, water cannons and live fire, the Rudaw news agency reported, citing Fadel Gharrawi, member of Iraq’s human rights commission.

According to other media reports, some 275 protesters and 470 security officers were injured while over 800 people more were arrested.

Amid human rights organizations’ calls for putting an end to violence, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi formed a crisis cell to respond to the protests vowing to complete the infrastructure projects and improve job training.

The economic and social situation in Iraq, devastated by 15 years of military conflicts, remains tense with many cities in the northern part of the country ruined during the recent campaign against the Daesh* terror group.

