Register
12:55 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police prevent protesters from storming the provincial council building during a demonstration in Basra, Iraq, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, on Sunday, July 15, 2018

    Protests in Southern Iraq Leave up to 14 People Dead, Hundreds Injured – Reports

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Southern Iraqi cities are facing massive protests against corruption, unemployment and lack of basic services, which have left at least 14 people dead and hundreds more injured, the Rudaw news agency reported on Tuesday.

    To tackle the protests, which have been raging for more than two weeks, Iraqi security forces resorted to tear gas, water cannons and live fire, the Rudaw news agency reported, citing Fadel Gharrawi, member of Iraq’s human rights commission.

    According to other media reports, some 275 protesters and 470 security officers were injured while over 800 people more were arrested.

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains How Washington Could Take Advantage of Protests in Iraq's Basra

    Kurdish security forces gather near an Erbil governorate building in Erbil, Iraq July 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Azad Lashkari
    Suspected Daesh Gunmen Attack Gov't Building in Iraq's Erbil - Official
    Amid human rights organizations’ calls for putting an end to violence, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi formed a crisis cell to respond to the protests vowing to complete the infrastructure projects and improve job training.

    The economic and social situation in Iraq, devastated by 15 years of military conflicts, remains tense with many cities in the northern part of the country ruined during the recent campaign against the Daesh* terror group.

    *Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

    Related:

    Suspected Daesh Gunmen Attack Gov't Building in Iraq's Erbil - Official
    Protests In Iraq; Media Gets It Wrong on Helsinki Meeting
    Analyst Explains How Washington Could Take Advantage of Protests in Iraq's Basra
    Protesters in Iraq Attempt to Storm Basra Administration Building - Reports
    Tags:
    protest, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse