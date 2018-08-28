State Department Says US Will Respond to Chemical Weapons Use in Idlib, Syria

National Security Adviser John "Bolton has spoken to his Russian counterparts, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chairman [Joseph] Dunford, has as well spoken to his Russian counterparts to make it very clear that the United States government and its partners will respond to any verified chemical weapons use in Idlib or elsewhere in Syria for that matter in a swift and appropriate manner,” Nauert said. “So we would encourage Russia to make this point very clear to Damascus that that will not be tolerated.”
Russia's Defense Ministry has warned that the leader of the Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group, which is affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Nusra terror organization (banned in Russia), is planning a chemical attack against civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib in order to provoke western nations into retaliating against Damascus.
Citing reports, Nebenzia said that a number of containers with chlorine were delivered to different cities in the Syrian province of Idlib. He also said unmarked weapons were reportedly transferred to unmarked vehicles.
