On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that a group of militants, who had been trained by the Olive Group, planned to stage the rescue of the victims of a chemical weapons attack in Idlib.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that according to information received earlier in the day by the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation from local residents, foreign English-speaking specialists arrived in the Habit settlement, which is located in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone, to stage a "chemical attack" using chlorine-filled missiles.

During a staged chemical attacks in Syria, people dressed like White Helmets as part of a plan to film videos clips for the Middle East and English-language media, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the most populated area of Kafr Zita, preparations are being made for a group of residents brought from the north of the province to participate in the staging of an "attack" of allegedly chemical munitions and bombs by Syrian government forces, staged assistance by mimicked ‘rescuers' from the "White Helmets" and the shooting of video for distribution to the Middle East and English-language media," he said.

Konashenkov noted that in this way, large provocations are being prepared in Syria involving the use of poisonous substances for the destabilization of communities and the disruption of the steady dynamics of the ongoing peace process.

"There are plans to launch rockets carrying poisonous substances on the settlement of Kafr Zita, located 6 km south of Habit, within two days," he added.

Recently, Russian military said that the militants are preparing to use chemical weapons in Syria, and the US can use this as a reason for a new attack on Syrian state facilities.

For this purpose, the destroyer USS The Sullivans armed with 56 cruise missiles had arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago, while a US В-1В bomber carrying 24 air-to-surface AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles has been deployed at Al Udeid air base in Qatar, Igor Konashenkov noted.

In April, a number of opposition media, including the mentioned While Helmets reported of a chemical attack in the city of Douma. No substantial proof was presented and, as prompt probe by Russian forces showed, no traces of chemical substances in the area have been found. But, a week following the alleged attack, the United States, France and the United Kingdom carried out a series of airstrikes against several government facilities in Syria that allegedly stored chemical weapons.