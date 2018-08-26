UK's Olive Group Denies Involvement in Suspected Chemical Attack Plot in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Olive Group military company refuted on Sunday claims that it had prepared a group of militants to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria's western Idlib province.

"Olive Group has no involvement," Suzanne Piner, the company's marketing director, said.

READ MORE: White Helmets Plotting False Flag Chemical Attack in Southern Syria — Sources

According to the Russian military, the group had arrived in the Jisr al-Shughur city in Idlib to carry out the provocation by imitating the rescue of the victims of the chemical weapons attack, wearing clothes of the White Helmets.

On Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that a group of militants, who had undergone a training by the Olive Group, planned to stage rescuing the victims of a chemical weapons attack in Idlib.

"To carry out the alleged 'chemical attack' in the city of Jisr al-Shughur in the province of Idlib, militants from the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Nusra* terror organization) had delivered 8 tankers with chlorine… to a village a few kilometers from Jisr al-Shughur," he said.

According to Konashenkov, "unfounded" statements vowing to respond to chemical weapons' use by the Syrian government made by a number of high-ranking representatives from the US, UK and France serve as indirect evidence of the preparation of another "act of aggression against Syria by the United States and its allies."

The US, UK, and France coordinated a massive airstrike on Syria in April 2018 after the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma had been reported by the controversial NGO "White Helmets".