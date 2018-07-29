US Should Abandon its 'Addiction' to Imposing Sanctions - Zarif

"We have enough power to show the United States that it should abandon this addiction. We believe that the world has come to the conclusion that the United States should overcome its dependence on sanctions," Zarif was quoted as saying by Iran's ISNA news agency.
The Iranian foreign minister stressed that it was high time the European Union acted in the interests of the member states and stopped blindly following the policy of US President Donald Trump, which contradicted the European interests.
"Of course, I do not think that we can provoke a conflict between the United States and Europe. However, there is a gap between them, which we have to use, there is no need for us to sever their ties," Zarif indicated.
In May, Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
In addition, Trump decided to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the agreement, which remained committed to the deal.
