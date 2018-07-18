Register
22:45 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005

    UK to Continue Doing Business With Iran Despite Challenges - Trade Official

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The United Kingdom remains committed to doing business with Iran even despite the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, Keith Wellings, the director of the Department for International Trade in the UK Embassy in Tehran, said on Wednesday.

    "The United Kingdom government and other European partners have been very clear that we will continue to work with Iran on trade matters; we are very keen to continue to build trade relations between the UK and Iran," Wellings told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

    Wellings noted that the potential obstacles to trade relations between the two countries did not confine just to the US sanctions.

    "Anything that is a barrier to ensuring a smooth commercial relationships is of concern to us… And we are well aware, even ignoring the United States, there are challenges," Wellings indicated.

    READ MORE: 'The EU and US are Playing Good Cop/Bad Cop With Iran'- Analyst

    Earlier in July, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington intends to go ahead with the policy of sanctioning non-US companies which are doing business with Iran. Shortly afterwards, the US Treasury said that the licenses for Boeing and Airbus to sell planes to Iran would be revoked. In May, the United States also imposed sanctions on four Turkish entities for helping the sanctioned Iranian airlines in acquiring equipment and parts.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    EU Firms Ask US to Let Them Trade With Iran, Get Shot Down – French Fin. Minister
    In response, Iran filed a lawsuit against the US in the International Court of Justice over the re-imposition of US sanctions, citing violations to the 1955 Treaty on Iranian-US political and economic relations. Tehran also pledged to secure more of the Indian market for its oil supplies, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman noting that President Trump's aspirations to completely block Iranian oil exports would be impossible to achieve.

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the agreement, which pledged commitment to the deal.

    Related:

    Ex-Israeli Official: EU Has No Choice But to Go Along With US on Iran Deal
    'Cool Down': Iran Warns Trump Against Tapping US Emergency Oil Reserve
    Iran's Supreme Leader Slams Alleged US Plan on Palestinian State as 'Satanic'
    EU Firms Ask US to Let Them Trade With Iran, Told 'No' – French Fin. Minister
    Tags:
    business, sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse