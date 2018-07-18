Register
22:05 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc.

    'The EU and US are Playing Good Cop/Bad Cop With Iran'- Analyst

    © AP Photo / Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Washington rejected the EU appeal to grant exemptions from its sanctions against Iran. In a letter to the European nations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington wants to exert maximum pressure on Iran. However, he added that the exemptions would only be made if they benefitted US national security.

    Sputnik discussed this with Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm, a political analyst and professor at the Fars Media Faculty of the Applied Sciences University.

    Sputnik: In your view, how can Washington's refusal to grant the EU exemptions for Iranian sanctions impact US-EU relations?

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: The Europeans, and not just the Europeans, any party that signs a treaty, especially if it's the most important treaty of the century, then it brings you some responsibility. When countries put their signatures down under an agreement, then they need to come comply with their undertakings, otherwise they are perceived as a country that has not known the boundary of its power or it has been dishonest right from the beginning.

    READ MORE: Iran Files Lawsuit Against US Over Sanctions

    In other words, in 2004 and 2005 Iran signed tripple agreements with three European nations, and after Iran complied fully with those agreements for months, more than a year actually, the Europeans stated that they could not comply with their undertakings because of US opposition, and as with that case over 12 years ago. 13 years ago they came to realize the boundaries of their power, so this is not the case. That's why the second angle, the second possibility could be our response. That is to say that Europeans knew the boundaries of their power, but they very dishonestly started putting their signatures in those agreements, especially under the nuclear agreement between Iran and the six world powers, because they're teaming up with the US for future parts of the scenario. In other words, now the EU is not standing up to the US as it might seem. They are actually playing the bad cop-good cop, and they are the good cop.

    The US is pressuring Tehran to comply with 12 demands; that means surrendering to the United States through diplomacy and talks. However, the Europeans are asking Tehran to comply with other demands, with some three or four demands which concern Iran's missile industry, to Iran's regional power, and to the future of Iran's nuclear industries. So that means that they're out playing the good cop and they intend to give Iran as little as possible in order to force Tehran to renegotiate for the same tokens and concessions that Iran was supposed to receive under the deal — the nuclear deal. But this time there are similar deals over its other power components, that include its missile industry and regional influence. So what we see is just a game between the United States and the EU against Iran.

    Sputnik: Do you think that we're going to see a complete dissolution of the Iran nuclear treaty?

    Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm: As a matter of fact, the Europeans have been asked by Tehran to comply with a number of conditions that Tehran has raised. These are the same conditions that've been under the nuclear deal and these conditions are only a small part of the merits that were supposed to be given to Tehran under the nuclear deal. Now these include the insured supply of Iranian energy supplies, as well as transferring of money back to Tehran.

    READ MORE: Iran's Supreme Leader Slams Alleged US Plan on Palestinian State as 'Satanic'

    If they comply with these demands, Tehran will surely continue the deal, otherwise Iran would withdraw from the deal and resume all its halted nuclear activities to [perform] uranium enrichment at a much higher pace, with a new generation centrifuge machine that Iran has developed under the nuclear deal. It was entitled to conduct research for its new generation of centrifuge machines, but it needs the Europeans to comply with Iran's demands.

    They have already stated that their large companies are making some investments in Iran. Actually, they have been stating that they could not force their large companies to make these investments in Iran because of US sanctions. Therefore, it is believed that Iran would have no other option but to look to the East for a second time now, this time it needs to expand its corporation and work on joint investments with such countries as China and Russia.

    It's widely believed that if Iran succeeds in stopping the United States' hawkish policies it could also be a major win for the Chinese and for the Russians as well. So Iran is faced with this option. It could earn more through working with the Eastern states and other powers like Russia and China through the continuation of this deal with the three European states.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Ready to Boost Uranium Enrichment if Talks With EU Fail - Official
    Europe Loses $10 Bln Due to Export Cuts to Iran Amid Sanctions Threat – Envoy
    Action on Iran Sanctions to Have Decisive Bearing on Indian Elections - Analyst
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse