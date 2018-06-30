Iran Still Awaits for EU Proposals on Preserving Nuclear Deal - Tehran

"Definitely, we will announce and begin examining the package’s content as soon as we receive it," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, as quoted in the statement.
According to Tehran, the European states are still engaged in the final rounds of talks on the issue.
Iran would adopt an appropriate decision about the proposals and whether or not to remain in the nuclear deal after precisely looking into the European proposals, the statement concluded.
The situation around the agreement escalated in May, when the US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would exit the JCPOA, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The US unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the deal.
