Register
20:03 GMT +330 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    In this file photo released on Nov. 30, 2009 by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), the reactor building of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is seen, just outside the port city of Bushehr 750 miles (1245 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran.

    Iran Still Awaits for EU Proposals on Preserving Nuclear Deal - Tehran

    © AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran has not received yet a package of proposals from the European Union designed to keep the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in force after the US withdrawal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Saturday in a statement.

    "Definitely, we will announce and begin examining the package’s content as soon as we receive it," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, as quoted in the statement.

    According to Tehran, the European states are still engaged in the final rounds of talks on the issue.

    READ MORE: Turkey Refuses to Meet US Calls to Curb Oil Trade With Iran

    Iran would adopt an appropriate decision about the proposals and whether or not to remain in the nuclear deal after precisely looking into the European proposals, the statement concluded.

    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    Iran Likely to Become Next North Korea - US Ambassador to UN
    On June 23, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said that Iran expected the European parties to the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to present their package of measures for the deal's preservation by July. Previously, Araghchi said that Tehran might pull out from the JCPOA in the coming weeks unless Europe proved its commitment to the agreement.

    READ MORE: Not a Single Asian State Will Rush to Join US Sanctions on Iran — Scholar

    The situation around the agreement escalated in May, when the US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would exit the JCPOA, signed in 2015 in Vienna by Iran, the European Union, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Germany. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate sanctions on Iran, previously lifted under the agreement in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nuclear program. The US unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the deal.

    Related:

    Not a Single Asian State Will Rush to Join US Sanctions on Iran - Scholar
    US Admits Oil Prices May Go Up When Iran Sanctions Kick In
    Iran Likely to Become Next North Korea - US Ambassador to UN
    Israel Holds Iran Missile Strike Simulations at its Nuclear Reactors – Reports
    Tags:
    Iranian nuclear program, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), European Union, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Thoughts, Prayers and Finger Pointing
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse