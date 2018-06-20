Register
16:51 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh speaks on the opening of the annual International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition on May 6, 2014 in Tehran

    US Sanctions Will Not Affect Oil Exports From Iran – Iranian Oil Minister

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Tehran is ready to oppose the US sanctions, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told Sputnik, adding that he didn't believe the countries can reach agreement in the OPEC meeting.

    "Our exports will not be affected, we have plans for confronting sanctions, we have been resisting them for 40 years," Zanganeh said on the sidelines of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Seminar.

    The minister noted that Iran opposed the "use of oil as a weapon" expressing the hope that the OPEC would be able to avoid politicization and continue to adhere to the previously agreed deal.

    "President Trump thinks that [he] can order to OPEC and instruct to OPEC to do something. It's not fair, I think, and OPEC is not a part of the Department of Energy of the United States," he said.

    READ MORE: Iraqi Oil Minister Hopes OPEC to Reach Final Deal on Friday

    Workers repair pipes at the Yanlian Oil Refinery in Yan'an, 25 May 2005, north of Xian in western China's Shaanxi province
    © AFP 2018 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
    Oil Prices Retreat Amid OPEC Concerns, Looming China Duties
    Tensions between Iran and the United States have been rising since May 8, when US President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal out of the Iran nuclear deal and hit the country with new economic sanctions.

    In 2016, the OPEC countries agreed in Vienna to reduce daily oil production during the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices.

    The agreement was also supported by 11 non-OPEC states. In late 2017, OPEC and non-OPEC states, including Russia, agreed to extend the agreement on the reduction of oil output until the end of 2018.

    Related:

    Iraqi Oil Minister Hopes OPEC to Reach Final Deal on Friday
    Fmr White House Adviser Outlines 2 Ways Trump Trade Tiffs May Impact Oil Prices
    Oil Prices Retreat Amid OPEC Concerns, Looming China Duties
    Didn’t See That Coming: China Threat of New Crude Oil Tariff a Surprise in US
    Tags:
    Oil, production, sanctions, OPEC, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse