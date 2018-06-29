Daesh, Nusra Hampering Agreement on Syrian Southern De-Escalation Zone - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the United Kingdom's Channel 4 News broadcaster on Friday that the remnants of Nusra Front* and Daesh* terrorist organizations attempt to obstruct the the de-escalation process in southern Syria.
"Some remnants of ISIL are very much there. Jabhat al-Nusra is still there. They are now preventing the deal on southern Syrian de-escalation area from [being] implemented fully," he said.
Previously, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an official Jordanian source, that there were reports of a ceasefire in southern Syria, which would lead to "reconciliation" between the opposition militants and Damascus. However, the source didn't specify if the ceasefire concerns the territory where the government is currently conducting an offensive.
READ MORE: French Firm Charged With Complicity in Crimes Against Humanity in Syria — Source
The news comes just a day after the Syrian army reportedly liberated the city of Al Hrak and a number of other settlements in the southwestern province of Daraa.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, and Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as Tahrir al-Sham, Nusra Front, are terrorist groups banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)