Syrian Army Liberates City of Al Hrak in Daraa Province - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian army liberated the city of Al Hrak as well as a number other settlements in the southwestern province of Daraa, a source in the Syrian army told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Syrian army continues operations in the northeastern part of the Daraa province and has achieved significant progress. [The army] established control over the city of Al Hrak, [the base formerly belonged to] the Mika 52 brigade in the southeastern part of the city of Al Hrak, settlements of El Sourah, Tell Hammoud and Sadd Abta," the source said.

The source added that some other settlements had been also liberated by the Syrian army.

A military offensive in the southwestern regions of the country, partially controlled by various militant groups, was launched by Damascus earlier this month, as the Syrian government aims to regain control of its border.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 with the government forces fighting against a number of opposition groups and terrorist organizations such as Daesh* and Jabhat al-Nusra* terror group.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, and Jabhat al-Nusra, also known as Tahrir al-Sham, are terrorist groups banned in Russia