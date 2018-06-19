Register
18:37 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo shows a general view of the USS Theodore Roosevelt flight deck, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015

    Ex-Congressman: US Didn't Defeat Terrorists in Syria – Russia and Assad Did

    © AP Photo / Marko Drobnjakovic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    13511

    The multisided conflict in Syria has drawn in numerous foreign powers, with some deploying forces to fight terrorism, while others have attempted to prop up local proxies to serve their interests.

    Discussing the US' military role in Syria on Monday, American ex-Congressman Ron Paul identified which parties had played the largest role in defeating terrorist groups throughout the Arab Republic, and said the US should withdraw its troops.

    “The real hypocrisy comes in our justification: We’re there to fight for our constitution, our liberties, and get rid of al-Qaeda* (and Daesh*), because al-Qaeda is the threat. But there’s no evidence that we ever did anything – al-Qaeda is losing but it was in spite of us. There’s no evidence we ever did much – it was the Russians and Assad who bought it to the point where we’re just about ready to get rid of al-Qaeda,” he said.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Aircraft Bombs Syrian Military Positions — Reports

    Explaining the difference between Russia’s military campaign in Syria and the US’ intervention, the ex-congressman said “First off, our government has no authority to be there. Another thing is it [Syria] is 6,000 miles away from home, there’s no threat to our security, our constitution, or our liberties. And we weren’t invited to be in there.”

    “But on the other hand, it’s close to Russia, Russia has a base there, they were invited in, and Russia is fighting al-Qaeda. And yet, that information never gets out.”

    Mr. Paul’s comments were made shortly after an alleged US airstrike targeted the Syrian Army in the oil-rich province of Deir ez-Zor on June 18.

    Government forces liberated much of the province from Daesh terrorist earlier this year, and are continuing to battle the remaining pockets of Daesh resistance.

    (FILE PHOTO) Laboratories and the plant for production of chemical weapon in Douma
    © Sputnik / Nour Molhem
    Free Syrian Army, US Preparing Chemical Weapons Provocation in Deir ez-Zor - Russian MoD
    US warplanes have attacked Syrian military forces in the province on a number of occasions, most notably in late 2016, when almost 40 airstrikes by the US-led aerial coalition destroyed a Syrian Army base and allowed Daesh forces to seize a strategic nearby mountain.

    The Syrian government has repeatedly insisted that this incident is proof of US-Daesh collusion, while Washington has claimed the assault was unintentional.

    *terrorist groups banned in Russia.

    READ MORE: Syrian Rights Group Reveals Why US Resuming Funding for Notorious White Helmets

    Related:

    Israel Did That! US Official Blames Syria Strike on IDF
    Assad Vows Resistance Against US, Israeli, Turkish "Occupying Forces" in Syria
    Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Russian Firm Supplying Fuel to Syria
    US Withdrawal Can’t Leave ‘Vacuum’ in Syria to be ‘Exploited’ by Assad – Mattis
    Tags:
    terrorism, intervention, Syria crisis, Daesh, US Armed Forces, Syrian Army, Syrian government, Ron Paul, Deir ez-Zor, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse