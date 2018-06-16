Register
22:14 GMT +316 June 2018
    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018

    Syrian Rights Group Reveals Why US Resuming Funding for Notorious White Helmets

    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    0 11

    Washington announced the resumption of $6.6 million in funding for the White Helmets NGO this week in spite of evidence from Damascus and Moscow that the group has links to al-Qaeda.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Syrian Human Rights Network head Ahmad Kazem said that the resumption of funding was logical, since it will allow Washington to fulfill tasks through a group that Western intelligence services created in the first place.

    "It's long become clear to everyone who the White Helmets really are," Kazem explained. "Their roots go back to the intelligence services of the US, Britain, France, Israel and Turkey. Therefore, it's only natural that the US finances them, in effect fueling international terrorism. [The terrorists] are financed to a great extent by Saudi money, and so long as this is the case, the US has no problems with this," he added.

    yrians, first three from right, brought to The Hague by Russia in a move to discredit reports of an April 7, 2018, chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma appear at a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 26, 2018, after briefing members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, (OPCW)
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Douma Doctors, Witnesses Reveal Lies Behind White Helmets' Provocation During Russian Press Briefing (VIDEO)
    The activist believes that the US finances some terrorists in an effort to change the balance of forces on the ground, which in the future would allow them to impose conditions in Syria which are beneficial to the West and to Israel.

    "I cannot exclude the possibility that President Trump is preparing the groundwork to declare the Golan Heights to be Israeli territory, similarly to what happened with the Jerusalem [embassy], and in violation of international law and human rights," Kazem said.

    At the same time, Kazam argued that Western intelligence services' cooperation with groups like the White Helmets also play a crucial domestic role. "The work of the special services is now among the most important. It is aimed at changing peoples' thinking and making structural changes in society in an effort to control people's minds," he explained.

    Read More: The Violent Reality of 'Western Propaganda Construct' White Helmets

    Washington temporarily halted State Department funding for the White Helmets in May. The 'rescue group' has been repeatedly spotted working with Al-Nusra Front*, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda*, and other terrorist groups in Syria. In April, the US, UK and France launched missile strikes against Syria on the basis of a White Helmets report that the Syrian Army had used chemical weapons in the city of Douma. The Syrian government, Moscow and doctors and eyewitnesses from Douma have since revealed that the alleged 'chemical attack' was a fake.

    *Terrorist groups banned in Russia. 

    Tags:
    funding, Al-Nusra Front, White Helmets, United States, Syria
