US-Led Coalition Aircraft Bombs Syrian Military Positions - Reports

Syrian SANA news agency reported, citing a military source that one of US-led coalition aircraft had made an airstrike on the positions of the Syrian troops in al-Harra settlement, which is southeast of Al Bukamal, killing several servicemen and injuring others.
The Syrian city of Al Bukamal is apart of Deir ez-Zor Governorate and is situated near the border with Iraq.
The US-led coalition has been making airstrikes against what it calls Daesh* targets in Syria since 2014. The coalition's mission was approved neither by Damascus nor the UN. Currently, about 2,000 US troops are deployed in Syria.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia, the United States and many other countries
