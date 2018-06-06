Hezbollah, Iran Won't Leave Syria Until It's Liberated - Lebanese Parl't Speaker

If the Hezbollah movement was not present in Syria, Daesh* militants would have reached Lebanon, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri said.

"As for Hezbollah, it is in its own country, because if it had not been for Hezbollah there [in Syria], Daesh would have been here [in Lebanon]," Berri said.

The parliament speaker noted that Lebanon and Syria were "like twins," as nearly 1.5 million Syrians reside in Lebanon.

"We do not consider them outsiders… Everything that happens in Syria affects Lebanon," Berri stressed.

The Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement and Iran will not leave Syria until the country is fully liberated from terrorists and restores its territorial integrity, Lebanese parliament speaker and Hezbollah's closest ally in the country Nabih Berri told Sputnik.

The parliament speaker noted that the Iranian troops were present in Syria at the request of the Syrian leadership, just like the Russian Aerospace Forces, while the United States, which demanded the withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iran, deployed their troops in the country without the permission of the Syrian government.

"[These forces will not be withdrawn] until Syria is liberated and regains its territorial integrity," Berri said.

Syrian crisis cannot be settled without negotiations between Russia, the United States, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and one of EU states, Berri said.

"I believe that without negotiations between Russia, the United States, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and at least one European country, whether it is France or any other [country], it is impossible to resolve the Syrian crisis… Political solution cannot be reached without agreement between these parties," Berri said.

France has not requested Lebanon to mediate in organizing talks between the regional countries on Syria, Berri said.

"Lebanon does not play any role in this topic. It, of course, can benefit from the settlement in Syria, but it cannot impose this decision," Berri said, when asked whether France had requested Lebanon's help in organizing regional talks on Syria.

In late May, French President Emmanuel Macron said that dialogue with Damascus, as well as with opposition and all the regional powers, which were interested in stability, was necessary to achieve political settlement in Syria.